Mange Tout Rodney – A French Winner At Sandown?

I have struggled with drawing my conclusions ahed of the Coral Eclipse, but after talking to others, and adding things together, it looks like French raider Vadeni will be carrying my money here, though it should be a good race with Native Trail. Much as I would love the Irish 2000 Guineas winner to come home in front for the home team, that fact is he is trying a mile and a quarter for the first time here, whereas his rival won the French Derby over this trip by a record five lengths.

Add in the thought that he may improve for the better ground here, and the fact that jockey Christophe Soumillon seems to feel the son of Churchill may be a superstar in the making, plus a ton of money for him since the markets opened, and he gets my vote in a race where we may be seeing a far more competitive race than the mere numbers imply.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vadeni 3.35pm Sandown 7/4 most bookmakers