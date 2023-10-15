March To The Top

An ultra risky suggestion next and I am hearing positive noises from the Saeed bin Suroor stable for the long-absent Military March, who was last seen finishing eighth to Lord Glitters at Meydan in Dubai – in January 2021.

Gelded since, he drops down into handicap company for his first start in close to three years- but you have to wonder why they bothered to keep him in training?

Lightly raced with just the four starts including wins at Newmarket and then in the Group Three Autumn Stakes and fourth in the 2020 2000 Guineas, he is still only a six-year-old, and if he is fit enough and retains any of his old ability, he can go close here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Military March 4.55pm Newcastle 100/30 most bookmakers