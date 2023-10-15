Stays Calme And Carry On

Heavy going at Leicester means I will be treating that meeting with caution, so my first bet this afternoon comes in the shape of Alan King’s On Se Calme, who heads off to the 2.25pm at Hereford for her second start since a wind operation.

Now as you know I am not a trainer and have no delusions, but it seems to me that first start after the op can be a fact-finding mission (did the operation really work to the extent hoped for?), and that the second time is the chance to pounce.

A point-to-point winning daughter of No Risk At All, she needs to take a big step forward on what we have seen so far, but in an eight horse race (fingers crossed for no non-runners), she could surprise and finish in the front three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way On Se Calme 2.25pm Hereford 8/1 888sport.com