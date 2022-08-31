Marine Won’t Sink Without Trace

I will be in Newcastle this afternoon watching the racing first-hand, and the one I like the look of the most is Ultramarine, even if he is a risky proposition.

He got himself a bit of a reputation in Ireland when trained by Joseph O’Brien as a horse who simply didn’t want to win, and you can understand why when you note that his form includes three seconds two thirds and three fourth places as well.

He has been beaten less than two lengths on six starts yet remains a maiden, and clearly has plenty of ability, I am just hoping that a change of training regime after a move to John Butler will see him finally get off the mark – though I’ll be sensibly backing hm each way for obvious reasons!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ultramarine 4.36pm Newcastle 8/1 Bet365