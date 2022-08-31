Moll Won’t Flander

Ascot put on a good card this afternoon and I will be having a single bet in the 5.25pm when I like the look of Midnight Moll who is making her handicap debut off a mark of 84.

A debut winner at Newmarket over this trip, the daughter of Dark Angel was then fourth to the highly regarded Laurel over a mile at the same track when racing far too freely and failing to see out the added furlong.

She is undoubtedly better than that and although we cannot know if she will settle until race time, if she does, I feel she has an excellent each-way chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Midnight Mill 5.25pm Ascot 6/1 Bet365 and William Hill