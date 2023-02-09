Massive Placepot Guarantees Again This Weekend – Who’s Your Money On?

Once again the Tote are guaranteeing some life changing amounts this weekend for anyone lucky enough to land the Placepot (preferably without sharing it), but who do you think are your bankers of the day? If McFabulous puts in a clear round he looks a good thing for the opener, but perhaps you fancy looking for one to beat him to get off to a flying start, while Hitman is worth considering for the 2.25pm if you think the Nicholls stable can get a double on the day?

It’s not only about finding the right horses, but looking for ones to beat the favourites when you can, especially if you want a bigger chunk of the quarter of a million on offer at Newbury, but with small stakes potentially leading to life-changing payouts the choice is yours – best of luck to anyone getting involved,

Placepot Guarantees

Saturday – Newbury £250,000

Sunday – Exeter £100,000

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £60,503

Bonus Fund rollover £10,773

Estimated combined pool of £100k on the day.

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Newbury – 3m Hcap Hdle (9-declared)

2.25 Newbury – 2m7f Grade 2 Denman Chase (7-declared)

2.45 Uttoxeter – 3m Hcap Chase (12-declared)

3.20 Uttoxeter – 2m4f Hcap Hdle (12 declared

3.35 Newbury – 2m Betfair Hurdle (18-declared)

3.48 Warwick – 2m Hcap Hdle (11-declared)

Trifecta rollover race: 3.35 Newbury – Betfair Hurdle

As of last night there was only a rollover of £9,548

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

1.50 Newbury

2.05 Warwick

2.10 Uttoxeter

2.25 Newbury

2.45 Uttoxeter

3.00 Newbury

3.35 Newbury

Fantasy races

Friday 10th Feb

1.50 Bangor

2.20 Bangor

2.50 Bangor

3.00 Kempton

3.25 Bangor

3.35 Kempton

4.10 Kempton

Saturday 11th Feb

1.30 Warwick

1.50 Newbury

2.05 Warwick

2.25 Newbury

2.40 Warwick

3.00 Newbury

3.35 Newbury