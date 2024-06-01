Max Chance At Fakenham

Back to normality after The Oaks and The Derby with more mundane racing to deal with, and starting at Fakenham this afternoon for all you National Hunt fans.

Max Of Stars was last seen being beaten 41 lengths at Cheltenham, but that was in a Listed handicap at jump racing’s headquarters, and the 3.45pm this afternoon looks an awful lot easier to cope with.

Her best form over hurdles includes a three-length second in a Listed race at Newbury as well as wins at Newton Abbot (twice), Stratford, and Market Rasen, and off a mark of 115 she is hard to overlook at these weights.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Max Of Stars 3.45pm Fakenham 5/2 William Hill