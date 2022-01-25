Not Black Or White – But Gray

An interesting day at Wetherby for starters and I am intrigued by the novice hurdle at 1.10pm may well be full of future winners. Fleurman was a tempter and has some decent flat form over a mile and three quarters, but I wonder if he may find two miles over hurdles on the short side, and as we have no idea if he can hurdle or not, I will side with Graystone instead.

A winner at Warwick in early December, he looked a shoe in to follow up when going clear of his field at Taunton before falling at the last with the race at his mercy.

The winner (Irish Hill) is well regarded suggesting the form is half decent if nothing more, and if he is in the same form here (with no mental scars), a clear round could see him come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Graystone 1.10pm Wetherby 7/4 most bookmakers