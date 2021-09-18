Mine’s A Stella

Some decent and competitive racing for a Monday and the first I really like the each way look of is the Gosden filly Stella Maris who has a solid chance of a big run in the mile and a quarter maiden at 2.35pm.

Make no mistake, this is a competitive field with the likes of Quiet Evening and Country Pyle in opposition, but I am hopeful that the daughter of Sea The Stars has a lot more to offer. A distant fourth on her debut at Newmarket when getting upset pre-race and running as green as grass, she did a little better when fourth again at Goodwood despite pulling too hard to ever have any chance, and I have seen signs of talent that she can hopefully use when she works out what is expected of her on a racecourse., hopefully this afternoon, obviously.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stella Maris 2.35pm Leicester 12/1 Bet365