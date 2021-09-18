First May Come Home First At Leicester

The form figures of First Edition hardly leap off the page ahead of the 3.10pm at Leicester but a closer look suggests the three-year-old sprinter actually has a solid chance of a place or hopefully more than that.

Gelded in June, the Clive Cox trained son on Invincible Spirit has had three races since with a length and a quarter third in a Class Two handicap at Goodwood in August and a two and a half length eighth at York since when short of room close home when a place was still a slim possibility. Joint top-weight here won’t make his life as simple as I would like, but he is clearly up to a big run in this grade and with recent winner Ginger Jam in the line-up I am hoping we may even get a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2 pt Each Way First Edition 3.10pm Leicester 5/1 Bet365