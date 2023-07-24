Mini Cooper Has Plenty Of Speed

It looks like a pretty tough day today for us punters, and I don’t like putting my trust in relatively low class horses, but I am hoping we will get a decent run out of Mini Magna in the maiden that kicks off the Catterick card at 2.10pm. Trainer Ed Dunlop has been having a bit of a revival this season with 34 winners so far in 2023, and the son of Magna Gracia caught my eye when fourth on his only start to date at Chelmsford.

He pulled Rossa Ryan’s arms out from start to finish that day so it came as no big surprise to anyone present when he had nothing left in the closing stages, beaten six lengths at the line, but there were signs of ability for when he learns to settle. Whether that is today or not will only come to light once the stalls open, but Paul Mulrennan will know what to expect from the gelding and with any luck, we should see a decent effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mini Magna 2.10pm Catterick 14/1 Bet365