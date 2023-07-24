I am waiting until the Sandown card tonight for my second bet this Wednesday, and there are positive vibes about the Owen Burrows trained Miaharris ahead of her racecourse debut in the 6.35pm. A daughter of Zoustar and related to numerous winners, she proved extremely popular at the Craven Breeze-Up Sales in April when she eventually fell for 210,000 Guineas, and the word on the street is that she has been working well ever since.

We don’t know how her inexperience will or won’t affect her, so my bets will be kept on the low side, but she is certainly one to watch and looks capable of winning races based on her work on the gallops.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Miaharris 6.35pm Sandown 15/8 William Hill