Mon Cherie Amour

A struggle of a day to be brutally honest, with some pretty poor horses on the all-weather, and heavy ground expected at Hexham, forcing me to look elsewhere.

The 2.05pm at Warwick looks an interesting contest and one where the form may work out to be above average, but that will not stop me backing Dan Skelton’s Cherie D’Am, unbeaten after three starts with a point-to-point at Hexham (by 20 lengths), a bumper at Uttoxeter (by eight lengths), and over hurdles at Wetherby, by five lengths.

She wasn’t remotely stretched to win that day, and although this is a tougher contest, she looks the sort to follow until beaten, and possibly after that as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cherie D’Am 2.05pm Warwick 9/4 Bet365