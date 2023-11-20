Angel Could Fly Home

We have somer bred in the purple horses lining up for the bumper that closes the Warwick card at 3.50pm with the likes of point-to-point winner Either Or looking to put their experience to good use against the likes of Lindy Reilly, the once raced Summer Brise, and newcomer Chique Angel, who will carry my cash.

A daughter of Flemensfirth who cost 110,000 Euros as a three-year-old she is reported to be pretty smart, and may yet make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chique Angel 3.50pm Warwick 5/2 Bet365