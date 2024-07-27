Moon In The Afternoon, Surely Not?

I am not overly keen on summer jumps racing to be honest, but I do like the look of Neil Mulholland’s Moonset ahead of the maiden hurdle from Uttoxeter at 3.55pm, assuming they keep watering to keep the going on the good side and no faster.

Fourth and third in his two point-to-points at Loughbrickland and Quakerstown in Ireland in races that have worked out well and produced plenty of winners under rules, he was sent to a bumper (National Hunt Flat race) here over two miles on his first start for his new trainer, and was only beaten a nose at the line after challenging late on heavy ground.

Upped three furlongs for his hurdling debut here, we do have to take his fitness on trust after eight months off the track, but I will be amazed if his astute hander doesn’t get a few wins out of him with fences the long-term target.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moonset 3.55pm Uttoxeter 3/1 most bookmakers