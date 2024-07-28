Trip Looks The Key To Karl’s Ayr Challenger

Famous last words but I am loving the tissue prices for the opener at Ayr (2.30pm) where they have Archie Watson’s Weissmuller at odds-on giving me a lot more value about Karl Burke’s Motawahij.

A 285,000 Guineas son of American Pharoah who ran a race full of promise when second on his Hamilton debut. Immediately upped in trip and class at Ascot in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, he pulled too hard to have any chance before weakening and coming home a well-beaten thirteenth.

Dropped back in trip this afternoon and back into maiden company, I am rather hoping jockey Clifford Lee will be told to pretty much let him go from the off and if he is given his head he may make every post a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Motawahij 2.30pm Ayr 3/1 Bet365