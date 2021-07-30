MORE good news this week!

Daniel Lerwell is the latest world champion to agree a new deal with BKB™

That follows Ricardo Franco and Dan Chapman committing their long-term futures to us.

I know there have been approaches from others, but the future of BKB™ is exciting – and they all want to be a part of it.

Daniel is a real inspiration.

Readers of The Daily Star may remember reading his story in the paper a while ago.

Daniel was depressed and lost before he found bareknuckle boxing. He was suicidal for a spell, pulled himself through those dark days with the help of his family, put everything into the sport and now he’s a star.

His knockouts have had more than 14 million views on You Tube and he’s a world champion.

Daniel defends his title against Mason Shaw on BKB 21 at the O2 Arena on Saturday, August 14 and, as always, he is fighting to raise awareness for autism.

Mason is another who admits bareknuckle boxing has helped rescue him.

He had his troubles before he became a father and discovered our sport.

Now he’s fighting to become a world champion in front of millions of fight fans around the world.

We’ve got channels in Russia, America and 20 more countries all screening our shows, so what a massive incentive for Daniel, Mason and everyone else fighting for BKB™.

Bareknuckle boxing – and other sports it must be said – really can change people’s lives.

I know our shows have given a lot of people something to look forward to after the boredom of the lockdown.

Tickets have been flying out for BKB 21 and BKB 22 and I’m sure they will both be nights to remember!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown