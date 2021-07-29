Chil Out – A Return To Handicap Company May Be All He Needs

Everyone loves a bet in the Stewards Cup for some reason, a six furlong cavalry charge at Goodwood and won last season by 22/1 chance Summerghand and clearly a tricky one to solve – but very rewarding if you do.

As a sprint you need a decent break, the right draw, and luck in running, so any tipster who is confident of their selection here has to be insane, and reduced stakes are the only sensible option.

A good look back at the stats tells us plenty with the last four winners all carrying nine stone five or more, though the draw seems an enigma with everyone from one side of the track to the other claiming they are more than happy with the draw – and they can’t all be right.

I am not sure about the 10 stall to be honest (I would have preferred higher), but that is where my suggestion Chil Chil comes from, and what will be will be. Andrew Balding has his horses in outstanding form, Marcus Towend got the stall he wanted (apparently), and he reverts to handicap company after a ninth behind Starman in the Group One July Cup, just four lengths off the winner, and he ought to find this far easier to deal with under the excellent Silvestre de Sousa who just needs to find him a run where it matters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chil Chil 3.40pm Goodwood 12/1 Paddy Power. William Hill, and others.