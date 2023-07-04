Not the highest quality racing ever witnessed in the UK today but we soldier on regardless and if Paul Midgley can conjure another success out of Hey Mr, then he is the genius I think he is.

The winner of one race from his first 17 starts for past connections, he switched yards in April and won on his fourth start last time out at Nottingham. You could have called him the winner a long way out that day and a 5lb penalty seems unlikely to stop him following up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hey Mr 3.15pm Thirsk 5/4 mist bookmakers