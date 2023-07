Clipsham La Habana won his last two races on the all-weather last season but ran too badly to be true on his return when last of eight at Windsor last month but he may be worth another chance.

He ran far too freely that day to have any chance of getting home, but he runs off 2lb less than his last winning mark, and if that outing has blown away the cobwebs I am hoping he can make all and come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Clipsham La Habana 6.30pm Bath 15/2 Bet365