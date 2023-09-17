Muck In With Mukaafah

Although backing unraced two-year-olds is not seen as the right thing to do with so many unknown involved in the equation, word reaches me that Mukaafah is thought to be above average ahead of his debut in the 3.25pm at Yarmouth this afternoon.

A home-bred son of Blue Point out of a winning Frankel mare, he certainly looks the part on paper and would have cost a pretty penny had he ever been led through a sales ring. Jim Crowley rides in the famous Shadwell colours and even if he doesn’t win today, I suggest he may prove to be one to follow for the rest of this season and beyond.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mukaafah 3.25pm Yarmouth 9/2 Bet365