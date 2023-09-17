Tactics Can Pay Off For Top Apprentice

No messing around at Redcar this afternoon with my one and only bet running in the opener at 1.50pm for trainer Tjade Collier. In a race for apprentice jockeys Alec Voikhansky is a rider to have on your side, with 30 wins so far in 2023, and he rides the five-year-old gelding Tacitus for the first time this afternoon.

A gelded son of Zoffany with just the one win from 20 starts, he ran his best race in some time when only beaten a neck at Musselburgh slat time out despite getting a poor run at a crucial stage, and although he has an added 2lb here, he sits near the bottom of the weights and looks to have a serios each way shout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tacitus 1.50pm Redcar 15/2 Bet365