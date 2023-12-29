Mullins Newcomer Could Go Down A Storm

With Uttoxeter and Warwick now all hurdle cards thanks to waterlogging there is a strange feel about this Sunday afternoon and I will be reducing my stakes accordingly and my first two bets both run in Ireland. Everyone knows Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, and Henry de Bromhead dominate all the non-handicaps and that may be the case again this afternoon with Mullins the team I will follow.

Storm Heart will have cost Gigginstown House Stud a pretty penny (private sale so we are guessing) after winning his French maiden at Mont-De-Marsan by an easy six lengths in a 13 runner field, and can start paying some of that back via the first prize of about £7,000 in the maiden hurdle at 1.45pm from Punchestown.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Storm Heart 1.45pm Punchestown 7/4 Bet365