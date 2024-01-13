Mullins Newcomer Is Reportedly Smart

I doubt anyone hasn’t heard the rumours about the Willie Mullins trained Maughreen, a cleverly named daughter of Walk In The Park, possibly the most popular National Hunt sire at the moment, and related to numerous high class horses with her mother a half-sister to Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen (hence the name).

She is reported to be working very well at home ahead of her debut and although she may not be their best bumper horse, she holds high rank by all accounts and the money may well be down this afternoon despite her lack of experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Maughreen 4.00pm Punchestown 4/6 most bookmakers