PDC Qualifying School Update Darts Fans

Jelle Klaasen and Robert Grundy claimed PDC Tour Cards as the 2024 Qualifying Schools continued on Friday.

Former World Championship semi-finalist Klaasen was victorious at European Q School in Kalkar, while Grundy won a Tour Card for the first time at UK Q School in Milton Keynes.

Klaasen, the 2006 Lakeside champion, competed on the PDC circuit for 14 seasons before losing his Tour Card at the end of 2021.

The Dutchman completed his comeback to the professional circuit on Day Two of European Q School, defeating Benjamin Drue Reus 6-5 in a thrilling final.

Klaasen came through a last-leg decider against Jules van Dongen in the semi-finals, before repeating the trick against Reus, hitting an 11-darter to win the final decider.

Meanwhile, Grundy, a Challenge Tour event winner in 2023, will compete full-time on the PDC circuit for the first time after coming through the field in Milton Keynes.

Grundy claimed victories over James Wilson and Fallon Sherrock on his way to the latter stages, before averaging 102.48 in a semi-final whitewash of Danny Lauby.

He continued his fine form in the final, averaging 105.25 in a stunning 6-2 win over Dom Taylor to secure a Tour Card for the first time.

With two days to play in Final Stage, Reus and Van Dongen lead the way on the European Q School Order of Merit, while William Borland and Matthew Dennant lead the way in the UK.

Saturday will offer a further chance for players to win Tour Cards, with play commencing at 1300 CET in Kalkar and 1200 GMT in Milton Keynes.

In addition to the daily Tour Card winners, a further 23 Tour Cards will be awarded on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit following Day Four – 13 in Europe, and 10 in the UK.

The top 32 Orders of Merit for both UK and European Qualifying Schools are listed below.

