Mullins “Second String” May Be The One At Fairyhouse

One for our Irish readers next with a two and a quarter mile Novice Hurdle restricted to mares, and a race won five times by Willie Mullins since 2012, though Henry De Bromhead was responsible for the last two with Minella Melody in 2020, and living legend Honeysuckle (at odds of 6/4) the year before (it wasn’t run last year for obvious reasons).

With four of the nine runners it must be odds-on Willie wins this yet again, but all look to have chances and it is a hard decision to make. Jockey bookings suggest Brandy Love is the one, but I will side with Allegorie De Vassy who went in to my little black book when winning on her Irish debut over C&D in December.

Nothing to write home about in her native France, Willie worked his magic as is oft the case with the daughter of No Risk At All, who is closely related to multiple Group One winner Laurens as she strolled home 11 lengths clear of her field, and I am hoping the reason Sean O’Keeffe is in the saddle is down to sportsmanship with the owners and trainer allowing him to keep the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Allegorie De Vassy 1.40pm Fairyhouse 11/4 William Hill