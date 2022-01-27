Whack-A Day At Doncaster

An Albert Bartlett trial in name but I would be surprised if any of these were up to that level come the Festival back here in March, though that is not to say we don’t have a decent looking field. Unanswered Prayers looks the likely jolly here after winning at Wincanton last time out but this represents a step up in trip and I prefer the each way chances of Ann Duffield’s The Real Whacker, who looks massively overpriced.

Sixth on his only start in Ireland, he changed stables and won on his first start here by an easy enough seven lengths at Carlisle, staying on well over this sort of trip despite clouting a few hurdles.

Sent off a 22/1 shot that day, it seems fair to suggest he will improve again for the experience, and at a forecast 10/1 or bigger, he may yet come home in front, though second will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Real Whacker 2.45pm Doncaster 9/1 most bookmakers