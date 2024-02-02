Music To Each Way Punters Ears

The nine runnings I can find of this race have only seen one winner carrying more than 10 stone 13 pounds, and that looks as good a place to start as any as we stick a metaphorical line through the top 17 on the card, leaving us with just the seven to deal with – risky stuff and most certainly not guaranteed to find the winner (I wish). Music Of Tara is a daughter of my favourite sire (Kayf Tara) and represents a very strong combo in Henry De Bromhead and Rachel Blackmore.

She finally got off the mark at the tenth attempt over hurdles last time out here when leading on the run in over two and a half miles, but she did win a point-to-point over three miles first time out in 2021 and as she is closely related to Ultima Chase winner Beware The Bear who stayed even further, there is good reason to think she will improve for the step up to three miles plus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Music Of Tara 3.00pm Leopardstown 12/1 Bet365 and Betfair Sportsbook