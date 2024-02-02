That Man Mullins Can Cause A Storm

I truly wish the best racing and the best bets were in the UK this Saturday afternoon but that simply isn’t the case, and we need to start at Leopardstown where I don’t expect to see any shocks. Storm Heart is reported to be one of the better four-year-olds in the all-powerful Willie Mullins stable, and if that is the case he needs to win the 1.50pm this afternoon on his way to Cheltenham.

A winner on the Flat in France for previous connections and bought privately for an unknown but no doubt large sum, he was sent off at prohibitive odds for his hurdling bow at Punchestown, but his supporters never had a moment’s worry as he sauntered home by over 20 lengths despite being hampered. Stable companion Bunting is one of five unbeaten rivals meaning he will need to be at his best to win here, but if he is as good as they think he is, expect an easy win and a shake up of the Cheltenham markets straight after the race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Storm Heart 1.50pm Leopardstown 7/4 most bookmakers