My Idea Of The Likeliest Winner

One of the more interesting races today with the eagerly anticipated return to action of My Prospero, already a Group Two winner and dropping into a Conditions Stakes here.

He hasn’t been seen since coming home seventh to King of Steel in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October, a break of nine months, but the implication of his entry here is that he is fit and well and ready to run – if not, why not wait for a better race?

With wins on soft, good to soft, good, and good to firm all ground seems to come alike to the son of Iffraaj, and he ought to return with a bang, with rank outsider Crown Board the interesting rival after one win from one start – albeit at Wolverhampton.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win My Prospero 4.10pm Goodwood 2/1 Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, and Coral