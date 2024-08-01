The Mile Is The Key To Roger Varian’s Colt

An interesting if tricky Group Three for three-year-olds over the mile is next on the Goodwood agenda, and in such a competitive field, each way may be the way to go once more.

Al Musmak is officially the best horse in the race with a rating of 113, and his two-year-old form is solid with wins at Ascot and Haydock (in Listed class), but he saved his best for last with a second to Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. Returning at York with a last of seven in the Dante Stakes over a mile and a quarter plus, he followed that with a seventh in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot (also a mile and a quarter), before connections saw the light and returned him to a mile.

Comfortably winning a Listed race under Silvestre De Sousa back at Newmarket, a fast run mile here looks his optimum trip and there is every chance he can double up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Musmak 2.25pm Goodwood 100/30 Bet365 and William Hill