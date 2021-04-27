New BOXING broadcaster FIGHTZONE sign-up Fight Academy ahead of April 30 launch

New BOXING broadcaster FIGHTZONE sign up another BRITSIH promotional outfit ahead of their DEBUT on April 30 Daily Sport can confirm after Sheffield promotional outfit FIGHT ACADEMY run by veteran promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson and business partner Steve Crump switch to BOXING’S newest broadcaster.

FIGHTZONE will be working with a vast array of different domestic promoters to showcase the best of Britain’s emerging talent, giving fans the chance to follow fighter journeys from debuts to their career defining FIGHTS.

Boxing DUO Hobson & Crump over the past couple of years have been growing their stable and making inroads into BRITISH BOXING’S top flight having promoted and secure BIG fights for their charges and making history in the process with the UK’s first ever DRIVE-IN boxing show last December.

Their first show to broadcast with FIGHTZONE will be the May 21bill HEADLINED by Anthony Tomlinson v James Moorcroft which in fact is the first of an OPEN AIR 6 week run of shows every FRIDAY NIGHT in Sheffield.

May 28 will see FIGHT ACADEMY’S heavyweight prospect Kash Ali in action as he looks to cement his career and GATECRASH the BRITISH title scene.

“I’ve been involved in boxing for decades, have promoted world title fights in America, and worked with so many great fighters – but FIGHTZONE has got me as excited as I’ve ever been,” Dennis [Hobson] told Daily Sport Boxing . “British boxing has needed a shake up for some time, and this is going to be revolutionary.

“There are plenty of very good fighters who never get the chance to fulfil their potential. There are boxers who could have been world level but were never built up in the right way, or given the right opportunities. FIGHTZONE will help to change that, and it will be great for fans to be able to follow their journeys right to the very top. I’m really excited for the future and can’t wait to get going.”

Follow Fightzone on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.