Embittered an 8/1 punt at Punchestown

I think Embittered is on a handy mark and the one to be on at 8/1 in the 2m 4f Guinness Handicap Chase on day two of the Punchestown Festival (7.00).

This Joseph O’Brien trained seven-year-old finished a fine three length third to the might Envoi Allen in a Grade 2 bumper at Leopardstown back in February 2019 and also ran a blinder at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival when a 4 3/4 length third of 24 to Saint Roi in the County Hurdle off a mark of 146.

He then had his attentions switched to chasing at the start of this campaign and there was lost to like about his debut in that sphere at Navan where he raced prominently and kept on after getting headed at the last to finish a 2 3/4 length second of 17 to the ill-fated Easywork.

Easywork was a very smart hurdler who was rated 153 after finishing runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Ballymore at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival and the pair pulled seven lengths clear of the third home.

That gives the form a solid look and Embittered backed it up with a decent three length second to the now 149-rated Andy Dufresne in a Grade 3 at Navan where his cause wasn’t helped by mistakes at the last two obstacles.

He was then well beaten fourth on two occasions in Grade 1 contests at Leopardstown, but wasn’t unduly knocked about on either occasion.

Embittered was then well-backed on his eagerly awaited handicap debut over fences in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival off an opening mark of 146, but fell at the sixth.

He is now able to race in this off 2lb lower and gets another 3lb taken off his back by the claim of CP McNamara.

It makes him a fascinating contender at the weights in my eyes and a big player now stepped up to 2m 4f for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Embittered (8/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 6 places)