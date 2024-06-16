Newmarket Challenger Heads North To Carlisle

Our last day before the chaos of Royal Ascot and as always, that does (unfortunately) mean some relatively low-class action.

I appreciate owner and trainer loyalty to jockeys more than most, but how Tom Marquand only has rides in three of the seven races at Carlisle is beyond me with his natural talent and hard work from the saddle.

Hopefully he can leave with at least one winner, and if I am right, that will be on board the William Haggas trained Zoffandia in the maiden at 4.30pm.

A once raced son of Zoffany, he caught the eye when fourth at Nottingham over a fraction shorter, following a slow start and a bad habit of hanging once any pressure was applied.

Sure to learn from that, he won’t need to find much more to get involved in the finish here and sent up from Newmarket this afternoon, I hope he has a solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zoffandia 4.30pm Carlisle 3/1 most bookmakers