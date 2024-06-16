Crown Could Be The King At Windsor

Ex-jockey turned trainer Richard Hughes was always going to be a success at his new career in my book and despite perhaps still learning his trade, and I get the feeling he is getting better and better year on year.

At Windsor tonight he sends Chelmsford third Invincible Crown back into the fray, and drops the Inns Of Court colt back down a furlong to the minimum trip.

Slowly away earlier in the month, he hit the front at the furlong pole before being overhauled late on, and if he is ridden with a little more restraint today, he could prove a decent purchase at just 6,000 Euros as a yearling.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Invincible Crown 6.00pm Windsor 11/4 Bet365