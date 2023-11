Just the one suggestion from Sandown for me this afternoon, when Paul Nicholls introduces the exciting newcomer Touquet in the bumper at 4.00pm.

A son of Kapgarde who set connections back 185,000 Euros at the sales in June 2022, he is related to plenty of winners in France and is reported by his trainer to be very smart, and hopefully ready to make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Touquet 4.00pm Sandown 13/8 all bookmakers