Winning Bumper Form May Be Key

Staying in Wales for our second start and I was certainly impressed with The Gambler, a winning point-to-pointer who scored by over seven lengths on his bumper debut at Market Rasen in June.

Off since, we do have to take his fitness on trust, and he does have to give weight to the likes of hyped up newcomer Jalila Moriviere and Fontwell second Bluella Bresil, but I am hoping that gives us a better price so we can be backing him each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Gambler 4.10pm Ffos Las 8/1 most bookmakers