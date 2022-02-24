Nicholls Team To Strike Back At Kempton

This may prove to be one of the more informative races of the day with the Milton Harris trained Knight Salute putting his unbeaten record on the line. He has the form in the book after beating Porticello last time out (an easy winner since), but his hurdling has looked a little suspect, and this may well be his biggest test yet. He is a best priced 16/1 for the Triumph Hurdle, yet Pleasant Man is only 20/1 for the same contest – and he is yet to jump a hurdle in public.

Formerly with Roger Charlton, he was last seen winning a decent Class Two handicap at Yarmouth, and if he can transfer that ability to the winter game he could be well above average.

The Nicholls yard appear to be coming back to form, albeit it slowly, and with rumours of some exhilarating schooling sessions at Ditcheat, he may have the edge on debut in receipt of 5lb from the likely favourite.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pleasant Man 1.50pm Kempton 9/2 Bet Victor, Coral, Betfred, and Boylesports