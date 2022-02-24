Each Way Play The Way To Go

I am a little wary that I will tip the wrong Nicholls horses this weekend and end up with egg on my face, but at the forecast prices I cannot resist a little each way on Iceo here.

His stable were in woeful form when he came home a distant fourth in a very hot race at Cheltenham last month, giving himself precious little chance by refusing to settle and pulling far too hard early on.

Back at Kempton, where he won his only other UK start by 17 lengths, connections will have worked on calming him down and may even try a different bit to deter him from pulling, and he looks a cracking bet for a place at least in receipt of 9lb form likely favourite Shallwehaveonemore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Iceo 3.00pm Kempton 5/1 Bet365