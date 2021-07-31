Nicky Henderson Set To Strike Once Again

It won’t be too often that you see bets over the jumps during the summer from me, but it isn’t the best day of racing today under either code, so I have had to scrap around a little bit more than I would have liked.,

Market Rasen is a fabulous track with some decent prize money up for grabs considering the time of year (old folk like me don’t think of this as the jumps season at all), but something has to win every race.

Nicky Henderson may be reaching the later years of his amazing training career, but he still spots an opportunity when there is one, and Chives is a fabulous example of placing your horses to best effect.

Two recent wins at Bangor and Stratford over shorter see the son of Sulamani step up to three miles now for the first time, and although he got the race in the Steward room last time, he ran in to trouble that day before running on strongly close home. This isn’t much of a race on paper to be honest and although he has an added 4lb now, it doesn’t look as if his winning sequence is coming to an end just yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chives 3.00pm Market Rasen 6/4 most bookmakers