A Golden Opportunity at Chester From The One Stall.

With the rains falling al over the Country (the great British summer), it does look as if Dakota Gold will get conditions to his liking ahead of the 3.10pm at Chester where conditions certainly appear to be in his favour.

He won’t be getting any better at the age of seven but he has now won a total of 13 races at up to Group Three level and is the highest rated runner in this field.

One run this season saw him come home fifth at York where he looked as if he would improve for the run, and with more cut in the ground here and a decent enough draw in the one stall, he may be too quick for biggest rival Zoetic who would be very interesting indeed if we knew she was spot in for her first start since September last year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dakota Gold 3.10pm Chester Evens Bet365