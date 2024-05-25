NINE-DART SMITH DENIED BY DIMITRI AT ELTEN SAFETY SHOES DUTCH DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dimitri Van den Bergh defied a nine-darter and a fightback from Ross Smith at the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship on Saturday, while Michael van Gerwen will spearhead the home challenge in Rosmalen on Finals Day.

Former European Champion Smith had previously achieved perfection on the European Tour in Gibraltar a decade ago, and followed Luke Humphries and Luke Littler in hitting a nine-darter in the seventh leg of their tie.

Smith had been four legs down and went on to level, but Van den Bergh regained his composure to claim the next two legs and victory.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, headlines the four Dutch players who progressed through Saturday’s second round at Autotron, with Danny Noppert, Jermaine Wattimena and Gian van Veen also sealing their place in the final day of action on home soil.

Three-time World Champion Van Gerwen whitewashed fellow countryman Kevin Doets in their second round tie, finishing six doubles from nine attempts and sealing victory with a 108 checkout.

Noppert and Wattimena will meet in the last 16 after they both progressed in a deciding leg in Saturday’s second round.

Noppert survived a missed match dart from Andrew Gilding – who was unable to land double 12 for a 141 finish in a dramatic conclusion to their tie – after Wattimena had earlier taken out 127 to seal the deal against Ricardo Pietreczko.

Van Veen escaped after two missed match darts from Dom Taylor in a dramatic finale to their 11-leg contest as he returned to take victory with his fifth dart at a double to progress to a clash with Gerwyn Price.

Van Gerwen’s third round opponent will be Chris Dobey, who also enjoyed a whitewash win on Saturday as he denied Dutch youngster Moreno Blom a dart at a double in moving through to Finals Day.

2021 World Champion Price also failed to drop a leg as he progressed, seeing off Mickey Mansell with a 101 average.

Reigning champion Dave Chisnall kicked off his title defence with a resounding 6-2 success against Niels Zonneveld, averaging over 100 to advance to a last 16 showdown against Jonny Clayton.

Clayton defied five 180s from Host Nation Qualifier Marvin van Velzen to seal his progress, while Ryan Searle reeled off four straight legs to dump out James Wade with a ton-topping average.

Searle now plays Dutch-born Swede Jeffrey de Graaf, who was the first player to move through to the last 16 in Rosmalen, courtesy of a 6-3 victory over Masters champion Stephen Bunting.

Ritchie Edhouse converted 150 and 164 checkouts to deny second seed Damon Heta in an extraordinary tussle to continue his impressive European Tour form this year, after Luke Woodhouse averaged 99 to end Daryl Gurney’s hopes of World Cup qualification.

Germany’s Martin Schindler defied a 145 checkout from Brendan Dolan to maintain his hopes of a second European Tour win of 2024 with a 6-4 second round success as he moves through to meet Van den Bergh.

Northern Irish number one Josh Rock impressed with an average of 104.83 as he overcame Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 – taking a 3-0 lead before holding on to that advantage.

Cameron Menzies followed up Friday’s first round win over Raymond van Barneveld with victory over another former World Champion, Peter Wright, in their all-Scottish tussle.

Wright led 3-1 early on, but Menzies took the next five legs without reply as he moved through to Finals Day for the second time in 2024.

The £175,000 tournament concludes at Autotron in Rosmalen on Sunday, with the third round in the afternoon session ahead of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the decisive evening session.

The tournament is being broadcast live on Viaplay, DAZN and PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship

Saturday May 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Damon Heta

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Niels Zonneveld

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Marvin van Velzen

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Danny Noppert 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Ryan Searle 6-3 James Wade

Evening Session

Chris Dobey 6-0 Moreno Blom

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Mickey Mansell

Josh Rock 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Kevin Doets

Martin Schindler 6-4 Brendan Dolan

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Ross Smith – Ross Smith hits nine-dart finish

Gian van Veen 6-5 Dom Taylor

Sunday May 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Dave Chisnall v Jonny Clayton

Ryan Searle v Jeffrey de Graaf

Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Ritchie Edhouse v Luke Woodhouse

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen

Josh Rock v Cameron Menzies

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Chisnall/Clayton v Searle/De Graaf

Noppert/Wattimena v Van Gerwen/Dobey

Edhouse/Woodhouse v Van den Bergh/Schindler

Price/Van Veen v Rock/Menzies

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order

Photo credit Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe