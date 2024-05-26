All Out Attack At Yarmouth

Yarmouth is my racecourse of choice this Monday and although I don’t have much interest in the handicaps, there are still a couple of bets worth consideration.

El Burhan is expected to show plenty of improvement for the seventh furlong in the 2.00pm and won’t be too far away, but the talk in Newmarket is all about the Gosden’s Attack, a 460,000 Euro son of Wootton Basset out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Albigna.

He is reported to be “pulling up trees” on the home gallops in recent weeks and alhough I suspect he will improve for the run as do most of the stable’s newcomers, his class may see him home in front regardless.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Attack 2.00pm Yarmouth 7/4 William Hill