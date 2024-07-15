NINE-DART VAN DEN BERGH DELIVERS, AS WRIGHT CRASHES OUT IN BLACKPOOL

Dimitri Van den Bergh lit up the Betfred World Matchplay with a sensational nine-darter on Sunday, as former champion Peter Wright crashed out on Day Two at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Despite Wright’s exit, Van den Bergh was one of three World Matchplay champions to triumph on a marathon day of darts at the Empress Ballroom, as Rob Cross and James Wade also advanced to the second round.

However, the Belgian stole the headlines with his 10-6 win over Schindler, which saw him join an elite group and become the eighth player to produce a perfect leg in the history of the World Matchplay.

The 2020 champion achieved perfection in leg seven on his way to establishing a 6-3 lead, and while Schindler rallied to level at six apiece, the Belgian won the next four legs to cap off a memorable afternoon.

“I’m in disbelief! I’m so proud of myself,” reflected Van den Bergh, the fourth former champion to hit a nine-darter in the event, alongside Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.

“I am always giving 100 per cent. I play with my heart and soul and I never give up.

“I want to be a winner. I want to make everyone proud of me. This is my life, this is the reason why I live!”

Cross – the World Matchplay winner in 2019 – survived six missed match darts to win through a sudden-death epic against debutant Gian van Veen, who landed 90, 126, 167 and 170 finishes on the bull.

Van Veen reeled off five consecutive legs from 8-4 adrift to threaten a remarkable turnaround, but after the Dutchman failed to close out the win, Cross capitalised by firing in an 11-dart hold to seal a 13-12 success.

“Credit to Gian – he can hold his head up high, he was fantastic tonight,” said Cross, who averaged 100.42 to keep his title hopes alive.

“I believe I can win this again. I’ve had a nice three weeks off and I feel refreshed. I was a bit rusty up there, but after coming through that, I feel great.

“I’m enjoying my darts, and when it’s all going for me, I don’t think there’s another player in this tournament that can beat me.”

However, 2021 winner Wright was dumped out by former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, who put in a fine performance to celebrate his first win at the World Matchplay since 2015.

Gilding was beaten 10-4 by Wright at the same stage of last year’s showpiece, although he turned the tables in style, punishing a profligate display from Wright to move through to a tie against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Ratajski – a semi-finalist in 2021 – stormed through to the last 16 with a 10-2 thumping of Dave Chisnall, racing into a 7-0 lead before sealing the deal via double two.

Stephen Bunting won through a thrilling tie-break against Ryan Joyce to book a second round showdown against top seed Luke Humphries, who the St Helens man defeated en route to lifting the Masters title back in February.

Bunting led 8-5 before Joyce produced back-to-back 121 and 167 checkouts to level at eight apiece, although a sensational 164 from Bunting turned the tide as he ran out a 12-10 winner.

“I’m so happy to get over the line,” admitted Bunting, a quarter-finalist back in 2019. “I went through so many emotions in that game.

“There were certain times where I felt I could just place them in the treble, and then there were other times I felt I was throwing with my wrong hand!

“I can’t wait for the game against Luke. He was fantastic in his first game, but who doesn’t look forward to playing the best players in the world?”

Sunday’s opening game saw Ross Smith produce a finishing masterclass to dispatch Josh Rock, as he pinned ten of his 14 attempts at double to clinch his first win on this iconic stage.

The former European Champion converted consecutive 160 and 120 finishes to wrap up a 10-4 victory, which sets up a second round tie against 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price.

Danny Noppert became the first seed to exit this year’s event, after 2007 champion Wade defied the Dutchman’s fightback to mark his 19th consecutive World Matchplay appearance with a 10-5 win.

Meanwhile, 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen posted a ton-topping average in his 10-4 demolition of Brendan Dolan, following up a brace of 11-darters with 117 and 130 outshots in the closing stages of the contest.

The first round will conclude with a bumper evening session on Monday, as three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and debutant Luke Littler go head-to-head in a show-stopping first round clash.

World number three Michael Smith and 2018 champion Gary Anderson lock horns in another heavyweight showdown, Australian number one Damon Heta plays Ryan Searle in a battle of last year’s quarter-finalists, while 2023 Masters champion Chris Dobey meets Ritchie Edhouse.

The Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2024 Betfred World Matchplay

Sunday July 14

Afternoon Session

First Round x4

Ross Smith 10-4 Josh Rock

James Wade 10-5 Danny Noppert

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Martin Schindler – Dimitri Van den Bergh hits a nine-dart finish!

Stephen Bunting 12-10 Ryan Joyce

Evening Session

First Round x4

Rob Cross 13-12 Gian van Veen

Joe Cullen 10-4 Brendan Dolan

Andrew Gilding 10-5 Peter Wright

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-2 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 15 (1900 BST)

First Round x4

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Best of 19 legs

Photos credit Taylor Lanning/PDC