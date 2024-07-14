Be Bold At Windsor

Bold Impact did exactly that on his Newmarket debut when running well to come home a three and a quarter length third to Ancient Wisdom in mid-May, and with the winner and second scoring since to boost the form and now aimed at Group races, it may have been a far better race than we first thought.

Keeping on well after a slow start, I was a little surprised they haven’t stepped the son of Blue Point up in trip, but they haven’t rushed him back to the track and that patience may now start to reap dividends.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bold Impact 5.45pm Windsor 8/11 Bet365