No Four Leaf Needed

Some of the prices have been a bit poor recently and that may be the case with Clover Time in the 6.15pm at Sandown, but I can only hope for some odds-against on the day.

Trained by Mick Appleby, top trainer at Goodwood last week, the son of Havana Grey was only beaten half a length at Thirsk on his second outing when headed late on over the sixth furlong.

He drops back to five here which looks perfection and if Rossa Ryan allows him to bowl along at or near the front, I can only see that as a good thing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Clover Time 6.15pm Sandown 6/4 Bet365