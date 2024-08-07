Low Weight And A Drop In Trip May Equal A Winner

I will be heading off to Sandown this evening if the sun keeps shing, and while I am there I will most certainly have a bet on Continuance in the opener at 5.45pm.

I do appreciate races restricted to amateur jockeys are not everybody’s cup of tea (I cant blame you), but Martin Keighley’ three-year-old sneaks in here off bottom weight and has the assistance of Freddie Keighley in the saddle, claiming 7lb from the saddle.

An easy winner over this trip at Chepstow in May, he tried a mile and a half at Ripon before weakening badly into fourth, but is back at his best trip and with his age allowance and jockey claim, he has to have an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Continuance 5.45pm Sandown 11/4 Bet365