No Friend To The Bookmakers

Invisible Friend hasn’t been seen on a racecourse since August last year where she got off the mark on her second start when strolling home by five lengths at Carlisle, landing the money for those who like to bet odds-on.

A late maturing daughter of Sea The Stars, that may not have been much of a race but she could do no more than quicken up in the style of a decent filly to quickly put daylight between her and her rivals.

We do have to take her fitness on trust for a stable who could be in better form, but she is bred for this trip and further and may yet be the classiest filly in an interesting line-up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Invisible Friend 4.30pm Doncaster 100/30 most bookmakers