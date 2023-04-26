King To Rule At Doncaster

Sandown do have a decent card this afternoon but I am sometimes accused of “Southern bias”, so we will work at Doncaster instead for a change! Starting with the maiden at 3.25pm, and Richard Hannon may have the answer here if Supreme King runs to his best form, and there is nothing too inspiring among the newcomers.

Only beaten a short-head at Nottingham on his first start of the season, connections then sent him into handicap company at Newmarket where he wasn’t disgraced with a five-length fifth, after weakening late on over the mile. Dropped back to seven furlongs and into maiden company again this afternoon, this may be his best chance to get off the mark yet, and if he can put his experience to good use, he may well prove to strong in a finish for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Supreme King 3.25pm Doncaster 9/4 Bet365