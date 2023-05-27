No Joy For The Bookies At Cartmel

One other bet this afternoon and it’s from Cartmel over hurdles where I am willing to give another chance to the promising River Of Joy in the 2.20pm in the hope that she goes off at an each-way price.

A winner first time out in a Chepstow bumper she was highly tried on her other start at Aintree in April 2022 and then missed an entire year.

Sixth of fifteen on her return at Hexham when I am quietly confident she will have needed the run, she is sent over hurdles for the first time now and is not being overfaced on her debut in my opinion. She is clearly held in some regard and could go well in a race that many not take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way River of Joy 2.20pm Cartmel 13/2 Bet365